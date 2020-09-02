GRANTSVILLE — Two people were found dead in a Garrett County home Tuesday afternoon in an apparent case of murder-suicide, Maryland State Police said.
The two are identified as Amanda Monahan, 25, of Grantsville, and Chad Sebold, 37, of Boynton, Pennsylvania. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
It was about 4:30 p.m. when state police from the McHenry barrack responded to a call at Monahan’s home on Dorsey Hotel Road in the Grantsville area where a relative of Monahan had reportedly discovered the bodies.
The relative had gone to the residence to check on Monahan after receiving word that she had not reported to work on Tuesday, police said.
Preliminary investigation indicates Sebold shot Monahan before turning the gun on himself. Investigators learned the two had been in a previous relationship but were estranged. There was no one else in the home, police said.
The bodies were found in a bedroom where investigators reportedly recovered a rifle with the body of Sebold.
The investigation is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit with assistance by investigators from of the Criminal Enforcement Division and troopers from the McHenry barrack. State Police Crime Scene technicians also responded to the scene.
