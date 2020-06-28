WESTERNPORT — Police are investigating a reported fatal vehicle crash on state Route 135 that was reported Sunday morning.
A vehicle reportedly rolled over in the area of the former Tri-Towns Plaza about 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters from Westernport and Piedmont, West Virginia, and Tri-Towns EMS responded. Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter was also dispatched but later canceled.
Route 135 was closed while police worked to reconstruct the accident. State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control.
