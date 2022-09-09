WELLERSBURG, Pa. — State Route 160 remained closed Friday morning as police continue to investigate a reported fatal tractor-trailer accident.
Firefighters from Wellersburg were initially called to the scene about 1:35 a.m. for a reported tractor-trailer fire and discovered the crash.
Allegany County fire and ambulance crews from Mount Savage and Corriganville also responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
Further details were not available.
