CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday on charges stemming from a May 19 incident where he allegedly threatened a Greene Street business owner with a knife, Cumberland Police said.
Nicholas Craig Moreland, 30, was charged with assault, dangerous weapon with intent to injure, reckless endangerment, trespassing, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct, police said. He was released on personal recognizance pending trial in district court.
Police said Moreland threatened the victim with a knife after he was asked to leave the property.
At the time of his arrest, Moreland was also found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana and was issued a civil citation for possession under 10 grams, police said.
