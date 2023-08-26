CUMBERLAND — A city man faces an arson charge after Cumberland Police said he used a blow torch Friday in an attempt to access an ATM at an area bank.
Tanner Steven Schweinsburg, 34, was being held without bond Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center on first-degree arson and destruction of property charges, police said.
As police arrived at the bank, they said Schweinsburg began striking the money access machine with the torch. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers.
