CUMBERLAND — A man who reportedly walked into a Boone Street home Saturday and fell asleep in a chair faces a burglary charge, Cumberland Police said.
Daniel Ray Izat, 46, of Cumberland apparently knocked on the door of the home and told the resident he used to live on the street. He then walked inside without permission and sat on a chair where he fell asleep, police said.
Charges placed against Izat include fourth-degree burglary and trespassing, police said.
He was being held Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
