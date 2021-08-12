MCCOOLE — A West Virginia man was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment Thursday afternoon after he reportedly threatened to jump from the Memorial Bridge that spans the Potomac River and connects McCoole to Keyser, West Virginia.
Maryland State Police said the 51-year-old Keyser resident was detained after about an hour of talking with authorities. He was initially contacted by deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department.
The bridge was closed to traffic during the 4 p.m. incident.
Tri-Towns EMS, Keyser EMS and Maryland Natural Resources Police also responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.