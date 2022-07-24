FROSTBURG — Police continue to search for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the leg during an altercation Saturday night at a Frostburg residence.
Frostburg Police were called to a Taylor Street home around 7:40 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the victim and the suspect were inside the residence when a dispute and physical struggle ensued. The unidentified suspect then shot the man before fleeing the scene, according to a release from the Frostburg Police Department.
The victim was transported to UPMC Western Maryland hospital by an Allegany Department of Emergency Services ambulance before being transferred to another facility for treatment. His condition was not available Sunday.
Frostburg officers were assisted by Maryland State Police, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Frostburg State University Police. The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations unit also responded and will conduct the followup investigation along with Frostburg Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.