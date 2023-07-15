CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police are seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle stolen Friday from the 700 block of Lincoln Street.
A white 2011 Jeep Liberty was reportedly taken and police said it struck two parked vehicles as the suspect was fleeing the area.
Police said the vehicle, which bears West Virginia registration 1TN475, should have passenger side damage.
Anyone with information should contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.