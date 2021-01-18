CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department is seeking assistance with several vandalism cases in recent weeks.
Over the past several weeks, several businesses, monuments and bridge structures have been spray-painted by unknown suspects.
Overnight on Sunday, several pieces of playground equipment and a shed at John Humbird Elementary School were vandalized by the spray paint, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-777-1600.
A confidential tip can also be submitted to the Allegany-Mineral County Crimesolvers by calling 1-877-722-4307 or on the web at http://www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.