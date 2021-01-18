police lights

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department is seeking assistance with several vandalism cases in recent weeks.

Over the past several weeks, several businesses, monuments and bridge structures have been spray-painted by unknown suspects.

Overnight on Sunday, several pieces of playground equipment and a shed at John Humbird Elementary School were vandalized by the spray paint, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-777-1600.

A confidential tip can also be submitted to the Allegany-Mineral County Crimesolvers by calling 1-877-722-4307 or on the web at http://www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video