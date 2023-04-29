Alexander

Nakya Tiana Alexander

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police are seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Nakya Tiana Alexander.

Alexander was last seen Friday at 4:30 p.m. on Maryland Avenue in Cumberland.

She has brown eyes and dyed reddish brown hair and was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600. Callers can remain anonymous.

