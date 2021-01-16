CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants in connection with fraudulent credit card use and violating probation, Cumberland Police said.
Mark Henry Cosner, 49, remained jailed Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $1,500 bond on violation of probation, theft less than $100, theft scheme $100-$1,500 and use/disclose of credit card numbers charges.
Police said Cosner stole money and a debit card from a victim on Oct. 25 and used the card to make fraudulent purchases. He also violated conditions of probation from an assault charge, police said. That warrant was issued on Nov. 2 in district court.
