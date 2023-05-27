CUMBERLAND — Two people were charged with burglary early Saturday after Cumberland Police found them in an abandoned home in the 800 block of Frederick Street.
Deanna Elizabeth Shears, 28, and Jared Citarelli, 34, of Westernport were each charged with fourth-degree burglary and possession of controlled dangerous substance not marijuana.
Shears also was charged with fraudulent identity to avoid prosecution, obstructing and hindering and false statement after she reportedly provided a false name to officers who had responded to the residence earlier in the evening to check on an unsecured door.
Officers learned that Shears and Citarelli had active bench warrants for their arrest for failure to appear and violation of probation. Police also located suspected methamphetamine and CDS paraphernalia in their possession.
Both were being held without bond Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center pending initial appearances before a district court commissioner.
