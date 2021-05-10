CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department logged 595 incidents in April, including 485 calls for ambulances, for an average of 20 calls per day, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
The department also responded to two vehicle fires and seven fires that were minor in nature.
April's calls included six vehicle accidents, five overheated brakes of tractor-trailers, three oil or fuel spills, three furnace malfunctions, two natural gas leaks, two elevator rescue incidents, two reports of downed utility lines and an animal rescue.
Cumberland's ambulances assisted Cresaptown seven times, Ridgeley three times, Corriganville, Wiley Ford and Flintstone, twice, and once to District 16 and Springfield.
The city department received assistance from Cresaptown and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services when all of their ambulances were responding to other incidents, according to the department summary.
