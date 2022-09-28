CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed Tuesday after being indicted by an Allegany County grand jury on drug distribution and possession charges, according to Cumberland Police.
Lisa Daniele Lucas, 46, was taken into custody by city police officers when she was served a bench warrant stemming from the indictment. She remained jailed Wednesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending her appearance in circuit court.
Electronic court records show the bench warrant served to Lucas was issued Sept. 23. The indictment includes four felony charges for alleged fentanyl and heroin distribution offenses that occurred in the county since May 26 of this year.
