BITTINGER — One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation suffered while extinguishing a fire in a shed at 102 Lincoln Lane Thursday evening, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The injured firefighter was provided emergency care at the scene but did not require transport to a medical facility during the 7:15 p.m. incident at the property of John Mittleman and Lucas Geasey, investigators said.
The fire destroyed a 6-by-6-foot shed and its contents, resulting in a loss that the fire marshal's office estimated at $3,000.
Fire investigators continue to investigate the blaze that originated in the inside front area of the structure and was discovered by a resident of the property.
Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department controlled the fire within 30 minutes of arrival at the scene following alert by the Garrett County 911 emergency center.
