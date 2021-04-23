CUMBERLAND — Three city residents were taken into custody Thursday when Cumberland Police served them with arrest warrants stemming from an alleged assault March 19.
Robert Kyle Miller, 49, Cassandra Kay Porter, 39, and Kenneth Randall Martz, 20, were all charged with first- and second-degree assault. Martz was also charged with malicious destruction of property.
Following bond hearings, Martz was released after posting $10,000 bond. Miller remained jailed Friday in lieu of $10,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center where Porter also remained jailed without bond.
A Cumberland Police investigation led to the arrests stemming from the alleged assault of a victim, who was reportedly thrown to the ground at an undisclosed location and then held there while being kicked in the head, police said.
The victim broke free and called 911 during the incident, police said. The victim's cell phone also was reportedly destroyed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.