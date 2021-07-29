FLINTSTONE — Thankful for a dry summer in Flintstone, the Western Maryland Chapter of the SCCA Washington DC Region, organizers of the Polish Mountain Hill Climb, are on track to return to Gilpin Road on Aug. 6-8.
“We’re excited to hold our 13th annual Polish Mountain Hill Climb, even if it took us 15 years to get there,” WMC SCCA president John Felten said, referencing 2018 when the paddock field at the base of the mountain was too saturated to support the event, and 2020, when COVID health concerns forced cancellation.
“Our annual kick-off cruise-in party at the Flintstone VFD Friday night and the two days of SCCA time trials on the mountain would not be possible without our long term partnerships with the Flintstone VFD, Maryland SHA, the Sports Car Club of America, local law enforcement and public safety agencies,” Felten said.
On Aug. 7-8, the event will follow a prescribed outline of road signs and traffic control points manned between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Race entrants and their pit crews will be inside the controlled area using a donated and groomed field 100 yards west of the starting line as their base of operations owned and offered free of charge for the event by T.R. Robinette.
Spectators are encouraged to park on state Route 144 east of Flintstone and use shuttle transportation to access the competition area. The paddock area will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, allowing spectators into the competition area and allowing time for workers and spectators to get up the hill to course worker stations and spectator areas on the hill itself.
The 2021 Polish Mountain Hill Climb is sponsored by Danko Gas, Potomac Farms Dairy, Western Maryland Distributing, Belt Paving, Teter Landscaping and Excavation, American Rent All, AC&T, Furlow’s Towing, Twigg Towing, T.R. Robinette, McClarran and Williams, Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association, SCCA Washington DC Regions and Boggs Supply. Proceeds of the event benefit the Flintstone Volunteer Fire Company.
More information is available on Facebook by searching Polish Mountain Hill Climb Official Info Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.