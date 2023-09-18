CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has been named one of the “Best Places to Visit During Fall” in a USA Today 10Best poll.
The county was one of 20 destinations picked by a panel of travel experts to compete in the USA Today readers poll to determine the “10Best” locations to visit for fall. Released Friday, Allegany County placed second behind Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in final voting.
“The nomination alone by travel editors was an incredible honor, and a testament to the work, investments, and experiences our region is elevating,” Ashli Workman, director of tourism for Allegany County, said in a press release.
“The places were nominated by an expert panel for their beautiful scenery, fantastic weather and wealth of seasonal activities and events,” according to the USA Today 10Best website.
Following Gatlinburg and Allegany County, others making the top 10 list were Mackinac Island, Michigan; Branson, Missouri; Stowe, Vermont; Greenville, South Carolina; Bayfield, Wisconsin; Cody, Wyoming; Taos, New Mexico, and Asheville, North Carolina.
“To be distinguished among so many recognizable destinations and then to place second on the list is something we should all celebrate,” added Workman.
Allegany County features the Great Allegheny Passage linked with the C&O Canal National Historic Park towpath, Rocky Gap State Park and Lake Habeeb, the North Branch of the Potomac River, Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, Constitution Park and many scenic overlooks to experience mountain views.
Downtown Cumberland and LaVale offer numerous places for dining and entertainment.
Forecasters predict signs of fall as soon as this weekend in higher elevations of the county with widespread peak foliage expected the week of October 16-23.
10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. Their contributing staff is made up of a collection of local travel experts that specialize in the region or city they write about.
