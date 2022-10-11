A recent poll conducted by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement revealed Marylanders’ opinions on candidates and important issues leading up to the gubernatorial election in November.
The poll asked questions regarding candidacy leanings, abortion rights, crime and marijuana legalization.
When asked for their opinions on the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion not a constitutional right, only 29% of respondents supported the decision while 67% opposed it.
The majority of respondents also supported implementing a state constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion in Maryland.
The poll also asked about recreational marijuana legalization in Maryland, an amendment that will be a question on the ballot for voters this November, and would take effect on or after July 1, 2023.
Almost three out of four poll respondents said they are in favor of legalizing the use of cannabis.
Kris Furnish, the co-founder of Maryland Marijuana Justice, said that they’ve been well aware of this information for years.
“I don’t find it surprising at all,” Furnish said. “People, Americans, and even all across the globe want to consume cannabis. They want a legal way to be able to obtain this plant and have their hands on it and grow it.”
Sixty-percent of respondents said if the election were held today, they would vote for Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate. Only 28% of respondents said they would vote for Dan Cox, the Republican candidate.
When asked if Cox’s ideas and policies were similar or different to Donald Trump’s, 32% of respondents said Cox’s ideas were very similar and 24% said they were somewhat similar. Only 15% of respondents said Cox’s ideas and policies were different from Trump’s.
The survey also asked respondents about what issues are the most important to them regarding their choice for governor. Out of the issues presented by the survey and mentioned by respondents, 24% of respondents cited the economy as the most important issue and 20% cited the threat to democracy.
