CUMBERLAND — Potential uses and the benefits of accepting a donated property on Elm Street came up during both a Cumberland Economic Development Corp. board meeting and City Council work session on Tuesday.
While the property at 712 Elm was deeded to the city last winter, some procedural issues have kept the donation from being officially accepted. State property records show that First Peoples Federal Credit Union transferred the deed to the city for no cost on Dec. 27, 2019. Still, CEDC Executive Director Matt Miller brought up the subject of accepting the donation for potential future development.
It’s located in a potential area of future interest, Miller said, but the property would at a minimum require demolition of the existing home on site, along with other maintenance to make it usable.
Mayor Raymond Morriss was hesitant about accepting the property, and doubtful about its long-term value in light of all the necessary work it would require. It’s “at least half a block too far away from anything we’d want to move on right now,” Morriss noted, and it would likely be “quite frankly a lot of years” until that changed.
With the city’s existing blight program, Morriss said, there are options for enlisting properties for demolition, rehabilitation or entry in a land bank, a parcel or parcels of land or real estate held in trust, as for future development.
“At best, this fits into the land bank, but like I’m saying, it would be in a land bank program for, I don’t know, 15 or 20 years minimum before it would really fit beyond that,” Morriss said.
The owner could spend the money to demolish the structure, which would increase the city’s potential interest, Morriss noted, but the demolition would likely cost $12,000 to $15,000.
“Economically, nobody is going to rehabilitate that home,” Morriss said.
Miller said he understood Morriss’ concerns but still posited land banking as a potential option. If other nearby properties come up as tax sales, Miller noted, it could be even more valuable when development opportunities arise.
If the city does not take it, Miller said, the CEDC could choose to take it.
“If it were anywhere else, it would be a no-brainer, but I’m kind of torn with the fact that we have an opportunity to control a piece of property within the area,” Miller said. “Maybe we should strike.”
Member Bill Freas said the CEDC needs to focus more on short-term goals.
“Short term, in the next five years, I don’t see it coming into play,” Freas said. “I think we need to focus our priorities on things we can bring into play in a shorter period. I have no problem with a land bank, but … it just might be a little too far out.”
During the work session, Miller said he was seeking the council’s guidance on the best way to proceed. They’d tabled the discussion on CEDC’s end, he said.
Morriss raised the idea of returning the property to the credit union, which he said would likely be the best course from the city’s perspective. If they do demolish the building, Morriss said, “that could definitely change my perspective on that,” but reiterated his stance from the CEDC meeting that it didn’t live up to its potential as a land bank entry otherwise.
Councilman Eugene Frazier agreed with Morriss, noting the cost associated with upkeep and maintenance.
Miller said if they choose not to take it now and ultimately need it down the road, they’d likely end up having to purchase it.
“I would argue that that piece of property in particular … if the area develops as we’d like to see it develop, we could see an increase in value from a commercial standpoint, and in the more near future than maybe we realize,” Miller said. “You stand to lose a piece of property you won’t gain control over should you not take advantage of the process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.