CUMBERLAND — Potomac Edison has submitted a proposal to the Maryland Public Service Commission to buy out its contract with the AES Warrior Run coal-fired power generating station in Cumberland.
The $357 million buyout, according to both companies, would terminate the contract seven years early and save Potomac Edison customers about $80 million.
“This agreement is another milestone in our journey toward decarbonization,” said Andrés Gluski, AES president and chief executive officer, in a news release. “Following the contract termination, we see interesting opportunities to repurpose the Warrior Run site for low carbon solutions that continue to serve local communities.”
Under the terms of the agreement, AES said it would continue to operate the Warrior Run plant through at least May 2024 and work with existing employees to manage a responsible transition and would maintain full operational control of the site following decommissioning.
The plant employs about 75 people, according to Allegany County officials, who were expected to meet with AES officials on Thursday.
Potomac Edison’s contract with AES Warrior Run was established in 2000 as a requirement of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act passed by Congress in 1978.
Hannah Catlett, spokesperson for First Energy, said it was difficult to say how long the approval process of the PSC will take.
“It will depend on the schedule with the hearings with the PSC,” Catlett said. “From our perspective (this buyout) is a good thing for customers. It’s supposed to save them money and that’s the whole point of doing it.”
Potomac Edison’s Maryland customers currently pay a Cogeneration Public Utility Regulatory Poicies Act Project surcharge on their electric bill based on the price at which Potomac Edison can resell the power it purchased from Warrior Run. The surcharge amount can vary greatly year-to-year due to fluctuations in the competitive market.
“By successfully negotiating a buyout of the Warrior Run contract, Potomac Edison is not only potentially saving customers a substantial amount of money, but also likely helping to stabilize their bills by eliminating charges that are based on a volatile market,” said Linda Moss, president of the company’s Maryland operations. “This is an important step toward keeping bills affordable and more predictable for our customers.”
If the contract buyout is approved by the PSC, customers can expect to see a lesser, set charge related to the cost to end the contract early rather than the fluctuating charge based on wholesale energy prices and capacity. An early end to the Warrior Run contract has an estimated 90% probability of saving customers money over the remaining term of the agreement.
