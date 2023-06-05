Due to a power outage overnight Sunday into Monday at our printing site in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Monday’s edition of the Times-News was delayed, which is resulting in late delivery for some customers.
Home-delivery subscribers should receive Monday newspapers with the Wednesday edition.
Mail-delivery customers should expect delivery on Tuesday.
In the meantime, content is available on the website at www.times-news.com.
We regret this inconvenience for our customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.