CUMBERLAND — A wide-ranging discussion on Thursday night held as part of the city’s Pride celebration covered everything from language to panelists’ personal experiences, hopes and fears.
The “Queer in Appalachia” panel at the ACRE co-working space on Centre Street featured both LGBTQ residents of the region and allies.
First up was a discussion of the use of the word “queer” itself, once viewed as a slur but, in recent years, reclaimed by a portion of the population who choose to use it as a label for their own identities.
Context matters, said panel participant Aaron Cole, who identifies as gay, and said he prefers that label for himself as opposed to queer.
“I don’t mind the word queer if it’s not used in a derogatory manner. Queer can mean weird, odd, strange,” Cole noted.
“Gay man is the term I classify myself under, and you can add fabulous and fierce to that,” he added to laughs.
Evan West, who said he is a straight man but the parent of a transgender child, noted that folks like him need to be mindful of their use of the word, given its history and the hurt it might hold for some.
“It’s not about us. It’s not about straight, cisgendered men,” West said, saying the word can be “weaponized” if used too casually.
Stormi Martin, a transgender woman, said she considers queer a good umbrella term as it encompasses the spectrum of both gender and sexuality.
“I feel like that’s why the word queer is a good term to use, because it’s accepting of everybody and it’s not limiting,” Martin said.
The conversation then turned to panelists’ experiences with coming out publicly with their identities. Some folks, moderator Heidi Gardner noted, “never stop coming out,” while for others it’s a more finite experience. As someone who identifies as asexual, agender and aromantic but presents as “essentially a straight woman to the world,” Gardner has experienced the former firsthand.
Gardner asked the panel about the support they received when coming out.
Cole recalled that his mother “met me halfway, and that was a big help.”
Noah, a transgender man, said he’s had the experience of having to repeatedly come out. He came out first as a lesbian when he was 13, he recalled, to a lot of support from his friends.
“I didn’t have a lot of support from my parents, but it wasn’t a terrible story,” he said.
He transitioned gender socially at 18, still with a lot of support from friends. When he made the decision to medically transition in his 20s, Noah said, “that garnered me, surprisingly, a lot more support from my family. I have a really supportive wife and friends, of course.”
Martin said her experience has been similar. She initially came out as a “homosexual,” she said, because that was the only label she knew that fit at the time. Martin now identifies as pansexual.
Her conservative Christian family sent her to what amounted to conversion therapy, she said, “and I had to go there and try and pray the gay away.”
She moved to West Virginia to transition, she said, and her parents eventually accepted her, though her father moved more slowly than her mother in doing so.
The most common problem she has now is misgendering and “dead-naming,” or being referred to by the name she previously used, Martin said.
Jacqie McKenzie, one of the organizers of Cumberland Pride, recalled coming out when she was living in Frederick and doing so by posting a picture of her kissing another woman to social media.
“My family was very much not supportive, and their biggest concern was the damage it would do to my children, for me to be in a homosexual relationship,” she said. Since then, she’s devoted a lot of time and energy to educating her family, McKenzie said.
“That was kind of the worst of it for me. I love being a mom, I love having my kids and raising my kids, so that was kind of a really big hit to my ego,” McKenzie said, adding that her sexuality was even used against her in custody proceedings in West Virginia.
On the subject of representation, panelists spoke of the struggle of finding local folks who shared their experiences to look up to or seek out for solace and understanding.
“Even if you were younger and had an older gay friend you looked up to, you kind of had to keep it a secret,” Cole said. “You didn’t want your friends to see you with such-and-such and think you were gay.”
Heather Wolford recalled having a supportive family but still being hesitant to come out publicly when she was younger. The strength and support of the local community has made her more comfortable as an adult, she said, and the need to live openly for those whose familes might not be as accepting is there as well.
“My friends knew, but it was always something just in my personal life. … I came out in Appalachia in my 30s, and Pride helped that happen,” Wolford said, noting the comfort in seeing hundreds of others living their truth locally inspired her to openly embrace her own.
Now in his 50s, Cole said he’s seen the community come a long way in his lifetime. “People knew, but it wasn’t accepted at all,” he said of the area in his youth.
There’s still a fair bit of “compulsory heterosexuality” assumed in the area, though, McKenzie noted, and that’s “elongated the coming-out process and figuring out who I am process.”
“It just amazes me people are so consumed with who we’re sleeping with in our own home,” Cole said.
Andy, who identifies as a gay man, recalled not being particularly concerned when Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016, but that his feelings have changed as the 2020 general election approaches.
“I think my biggest fear currently is we’re on the brink of regressing as a society,” he said. “The past four years have brought fear in me for safety and regression after all the progress we’ve made. I’m hopeful, though.”
“I’m not afraid anymore, because if I was afraid I wouldn’t be here,” Cole said to applause. “I’d be afraid there were protestors here, I’d be afraid to be seen coming into the event. But I’m not afraid anymore, and that comes with age.”
“It’s like you do come to a point in your life … where you just can’t wait, and it’s easier to not wait together,” Gardner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.