CUMBERLAND — An Oxon Hill man was charged Friday with a weapon violation, Cumberland Police said.
Devone Theodore Baskin Jr., 21, was served a criminal summons on a charge of illegal possession of a regulated firearm, police said.
Police seized the weapon on April 15 from a Pennsylvania Avenue residence. Baskin was reportedly prohibited from possessing any firearms, police said.
He was released pending trial in district court.
