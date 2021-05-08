police lights

CUMBERLAND — An Oxon Hill man was charged Friday with a weapon violation, Cumberland Police said.

Devone Theodore Baskin Jr., 21, was served a criminal summons on a charge of illegal possession of a regulated firearm, police said.

Police seized the weapon on April 15 from a Pennsylvania Avenue residence. Baskin was reportedly prohibited from possessing any firearms, police said.

He was released pending trial in district court.

