CUMBERLAND — Allegany County’s share of Program Open Space funding for fiscal year 2022 will total nearly $1 million, and officials are considering more than 20 projects as potential recipients for funding awards.
Adam Patterson, deputy director of public works, provided a presentation on the funding and the list of projects recommended so far for a grant during Thursday’s meeting of the county commissioners.
“This is the time of year we start getting requests from various groups who operate on some of these different fields and complexes throughout the county,” said Patterson. “I want to be able to present these projects tonight and answer any questions. We have ample funding for these 20 projects.”
Patterson said the funding comes from the state’s capital budget with the total representing a considerable increase over recent years. The state also dropped a 10% match requirement normally asked of applicants seeking a portion of the funding.
The list contained four projects at schools and 16 community projects. An additional two or three projects may be added to the list, officials said.
Funding recommended for school projects includes $188,000 for the baseball field at Allegany College of Maryland and $67,500 for the college’s public fitness center. In the Frostburg area, projects include $163,000 for the Frost Elementary School playground and $58,500 for the Mountain Ridge outdoor basketball courts.
County officials recommended the projects at the schools remain at the 90% funding level and maintain a 10% matching contribution. However, the community projects will be recommended for 100% funding.
Community projects include $85,000 for the Cresaptown tennis and pickleball courts; $71,000 for Piney Plains Ballfield; $67,200 for Mason Road Sporting Complex; $59,000 for Frostburg Community Park; $50,000 for Luke Legion restrooms; $50,000 for Weber Field; $25,000 for Midland Park security cameras, and $25,000 for the Flintstone Community Park concession stand.
Other projects receiving smaller grants include Frostburg East End Park, Rawling Lions Club stairs, Bel Air playground, Ellerslie Community Park, town of Barton, Bel Air tennis courts, LaVale Lions Field and Oldtown Indians Youth Sports.
Patterson and Jake Shade, county commission president, recommended considering two additional projects in the Greenway Avenue Stadium Renovation and the Willowbrook Outdoor Complex.
Greenway Avenue Stadium is scheduled to receive new visitor bleacher seating and a new running track. The Willowbrook Outdoor Complex at ACM is expected to include a turf field for the community.
“We all agree that the extra funding for Greenway Stadium and the complex at (Allegany College) — and I know in Cumberland, they are working on a skate park — but I think any of those would be a good use of any extra money,” said Shade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.