CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials agreed Thursday to fund $2 million in projects using Program Open Space funding.
Administered by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Program Open Space was established in 1969 to support planning, acquisition and development of recreation land or open space areas across the state.
Each year Maryland counties are issued Program Open Space funding.
Adam Patterson, the county’s director of public works, said all 25 projects submitted for funding will be funded.
Patterson said the funding represents 90% of the project cost. The sponsors are responsible for the other 10%.
Some of the projects receiving larger allocations include $225,000 to Allegany College of Maryland for enhancements to its baseball field, which will include sod, a warning track and fencing. A park in Frostburg to hold the coal miner memorial was awarded $193,500.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to make the allocations for the 25 projects.
Other projects receiving funding included $180,000 for the athletic field at Allegany High School for bleachers, concrete steps and field lighting. Upgrades to the Lonaconing Little League Park, including new playground equipment, received $193,500 while the Piney Plains Community Park renovation project was awarded $125,000.
The Pritchard Farms Community Park in Frostburg was granted $160,000 for a pavilion and walking trail. Constitution Park in Cumberland received $129,000 for a five-year plan that includes picnic tables, grills and trash cans.
Other larger projects that were approved included $76,500 for replacing the grandstand entrance to the Allegany County Fairgrounds to make it ADA compliant. The Lion’s Concession Building in Frostburg requires new bathrooms and drainage work for $61,200. Improvements to the Cresaptown Sporting Complex parking area received $49,300.
To see a complete list of the awards visit gov.allconet.org.
