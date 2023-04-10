CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police officials hope an event scheduled Wednesday will assist people who are looking to secure many of life’s basic needs.
Project Connect is designed to provide people in need with information on housing, clothing, employment, medical care and peer support.
“What we did was target the population who needs help getting back on their feet, like people recently released from jail, on parole or homeless,” said Cumberland Police Department Chief Chuck Ternent.
“But it’s open to anyone in need,” Ternent said. “It can be hard for some people, particularly those with mental health, addictions, employment or homeless issues to navigate the resources they may need to help them get back on the right path.”
Ternent said the program was largely developed by Lt. Andy Tichnell.
“What Andy did is get all the resources that can help under one roof for a day,” said Ternent. “Each organization sets up a booth for the client to visit. The CPD also buys food and feeds them and their families while they navigate the booths.”
Tichnell said the first event of its kind was held last month.
“The first one was a huge success with 31 people showing up,” said Tichnell. “The first hour is more for those on probation, parole, drug court or alternative sentencing ... people of that nature.”
Tichnell said the reoffending rate is high in Allegany County.
“We want to get the number down,” he said. “Many times they get out of jail or get released from prison and they don’t have anything to get the services they need. So I thought why not put these resources in one room once a month and get them the help they need and hopefully get the offending rate down.
“The second hour we open it up to anybody, anyone struggling. It’s for things like obtaining a driver’s license, birth certificate, ID card to housing and employment, insurance, drug counseling and support. It is a broad range of services in the room at one time.”
Tichnell said 19 people from the last meeting followed through to take the next step, with four landing jobs.
“There are people out there that are struggling and it helps them and the community,” said Tichnell.
Project Connect will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 11 Washington St., from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Tichnell at 301-759-6476 and leave a voice mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.