CUMBERLAND — Seventeen Allegany County businesses will receive nearly $1.5 million in grant funding through a state economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
In all, 376 businesses in all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City will receive $24.5 million through the Project Restore program, including $8.8 million in property assistance grants and $15.7 million in business operations funding.
“Project Restore has been an incredible success in advancing our mission to make Maryland Open For Business ...” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release announcing the awards. “We’re now able to extend the initiative’s impact even further across the state — with just over 80% of this round of grants going to minority-owned businesses — supporting jobs and economic recovery for years to come.”
Project Restore was launched by the governor last year, and is administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Through the initiative, the property assistance and operational grants are offered to support startup and expansion costs and incentivize private investment in vacant spaces. More than 725 businesses have been awarded grants so far.
The latest application round received almost 800 applications and about 2,520 jobs will be created by the businesses awarded funding, according to the release.
In Allegany County, grants were awarded to businesses including 65-67-69 Baltimore St., known as the Manhattan Building, which was classified as a hotel. The 13,400-square-foot building was purchased by Ohio-based businessman Brian Gilbride under Urban Diggs Development, LLC on Aug. 22 for $380,000, according to Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.
Other grant recipients include Aeon Technologies, Ally B. Ceramics, BAM Fitness & Nutrition, D’Atri Subs, Elijah Opel, Historic Main Street, Frostburg, Ladybug Boutique, Lost Mountain BBQ, Lyve Digital, Mezzos, Mockreality LLC, Mountain Massage Wellness Spa, MVP Youth, Inc., Runners Wings, Sands Springs Saloon and Steakhouse and Stealios.
Mezzos owner Dan Bowser talked about the restaurant’s grant award during Thursday morning’s Downtown Development Commission meeting.
He said Mezzos has “big plans” to use the funds to resume using the downstairs portion of the Centre Street restaurant, “which we haven’t used for a very long time.”
The space will be used as additional venue space for bands to perform.
“We hope to bring a lot of different musical acts from Pittsburgh, D.C., Baltimore and places like that coming through the freeway out here,” Bowser said. “We hope we can get some more entertainment from all walks of life.”
“When I hear people say there’s nothing to do in Cumberland, I kind of roll my eyes. We’re trying to change that,” said Bowser.
One business in Garrett County, CurlyRed Inc., received funding.
Of those awarded grants this round, 301 are minority-owned businesses and 206 of those are women-owned businesses. An additional 20 businesses are veteran-owned. By jurisdiction, the three jurisdictions receiving the most awards were Baltimore City (104), Prince George’s County (37) and Anne Arundel County (30).
