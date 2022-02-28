CUMBERLAND, Md. — County officials said Thursday they are seeking a promoter to hold auto racing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds for the 2022 season.
Dirt track racing had been operated by Todd Brode’s group, The Greater Cumberland Raceway, for the last several years. However, Brode informed county officials that he will not return this year, which would have been his final year of a three-year contract awarded in 2020.
“We were told they would be unable to fulfill their contract for 2022,” said Jason Bennett, county administer, during a meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. “So, we wanted to get out an RFP (request for proposals) to solicit for someone else to run the races so we can have racing this year.”
Brode had formed a group to save the Fargo Half Mile track from being shuttered in 2016. He received a contract in 2017 and operated races for five years. The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 forced Brode to hold a shortened schedule that year. A full season of racing was held last year.
“It’s a lot of work to put on racing like that and they were unable to do it,” said Bennett. “So now we have the ability to go find somebody else who can. There is still interest from people in racing, so if someone can step up it would be something we’d like to do.”
The season typically operates from April into the fall. Bennett said they will consider a one-year, or possibly a multi-year, contract for a new operator, but that will be negotiated once a promoter emerges.
Bennett said an RFP will soon be on the county’s website, gov.allconet.org. For more information, call 301-777-2526.
