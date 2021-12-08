CUMBERLAND — Developers of the Cumberland Gateway Center have acquired another property at the site while construction crews have begun pouring foundation footers for the first buildings.
The center is being constructed between Park Street and Maryland Avenue and Emily and Williams streets, part of the Rolling Mill neighborhood. Once complete, the center will contain restaurants, shops and a hotel.
The developer, Ed Scott, of Kline Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate, said Wednesday he has acquired 230-232 Williams St., a duplex across from the Chick-fil-A restaurant. The property was the last structure on Williams Street in the center’s footprint.
“We are very excited about that,” Scott said. “We will be knocking that down and announcing the tenant that we will have there in a few weeks.”
Some names mentioned in the past for the location are Royal Farms or Wawa convenience stores.
Contractors have also begun pouring foundation footers for the south end of the center, which will be constructed along Park Street.
“That is exciting to see as well,” Scott said. “You should see at least part of that pre-fab steel building up by Christmas.”
The strip along Park Street will likely house five businesses.
“We are working with an Asian restaurant, a phone company, a liquor store ... and Sean (D’Atri) is doing D’Atri Subs on the one end of the center he has. He is a very good restaurateur,” Scott said. D’Atri owns the lot at the corner of Emily and Park streets.
“You will see a lot of activity and some stores opening next year,” Scott said. “The COVID and supply chain issues have impacted us, but we are all-guns-blazing and excited about what 2022 will bring. We hope to bring services that are sorely needed for that area of Cumberland.”
The project dates to 2014 when the city first began acquiring properties at the site. The effort has faced challenges from several homeowners who have refused to sell. About 10 properties are still standing at the site with owners yet to negotiate.
“It’s good to see progress on site,” Matt Miller, director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said by phone Wednesday. “Obviously, it has been a long time coming. There have been multiple hurdles along the way, but we are finally here. I think you will be able to see a lot of visual progress now. We hope it spurs more investment and private development through that entire corridor.”
Enough lots were obtained by 2020 to begin partial construction and a ground breaking for the center was held on Dec. 18, 2020. Scott, who is also the developer for the Starbucks being constructed in LaVale, said supply shortages and COVID-19 among work crews had slowed progress.
“It has been very difficult to develop anywhere in the country,” Scott said. “Amazon has bought up all the steel.” He said contractors have been forced to obtain substitute materials, altering the budgets, to move forward with construction.
“This is the kind of stuff that has been happening for the Cumberland Gateway Center,” Scott said. “It’s been delayed almost a year. We feel fortunate we got the steel we had on site this week.”
“There is a lot going on right now,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “It has started. They laid out the footers for the phase one project and they are excavating and making more preparations in that area.”
A fast food restaurant is planned for the west side of Cecelia Street. “The name is a restaurant that everyone will recognize,” Scott said. “We will announce them soon. That will allow us to make Cecelia a two-way street. We will start on that in the spring to put in some curb and gutter.”
The majority of the properties remaining at the site are along Maryland Avenue. Scott said he is still open to negotiating with the homeowners for those remaining parcels.
