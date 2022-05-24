CUMBERLAND — Area bluegrass fans joined in a New Orleans-style Pub March downtown Tuesday to celebrate the return of DelFest.
The popular music festival returns this week after being canceled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Del McCoury and his family sponsored Tuesday's event as a way of saying thank you to the local fans who have supported DelFest through the years. Held annually at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Memorial Day weekend, the first DelFest was held in 2008.
The Pub March began at 4:30 p.m. at Veteran's Park on Centre Street, then traveled to Mezzos, Niners, City Lights, the Baltimore Street Grill and finishing at the Corner Tavern with a free concert from the Davisson Brothers.
"This is a great way to join together and celebrate DelFest here in the downtown," said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, to kick off the march. "I hope this is the first of many like this and we can make it an annual event. Thanks go to Del McCoury and his family for supporting this event and our downtown."
The march was led by a horn ensemble directed by Larry Jackson, band director at Allegany High School.
Darron Jones, a Cumberland resident, is an original member of Del's Army, the organization that helped keep DelFest in Cumberland over the years. Jones pulled winning tickets at each of the venues for a $50 gift card for the establishments.
"This is Cumberland's festival," said Jones. "I think it's a great idea. It's been three years since we've had DelFest, so its great to see it back.
"I hope in the future this can a ceremonious way to kick off DelFest. We go walking down on the street from business to business. It's a lot of fun and helps the downtown."
Chris Rolins of Cumberland said, "I think the Pub March is good idea. It helps businesses. Local bands get to be heard as well. It's a nice gesture, and I hope it continues."
Jody Mosser led a four-piece bluegrass band that played at Niners for the event. It included Ray Bruckman, Byrne Klay and Alex Burman.
"Today we are calling it The DelVille Marching Bluegrass Band," said Mosser. "It is a trio plus one. We're glad to be here and support the idea. It's totally cool, and we're having a ball."
Jones also helps with a food drive each year at DelFest. All proceeds and donations go to the Western Maryland Food Bank.
"We are excited about this year.," said Jones. "We think it will exceed $3,000 this year. We have a tent at DelFest. We also sell t-shirts and everything goes to the food bank.
"I've known Del McCoury for many years. He is a sweet man ... a loveable guy. He choose this place to hold the festival, and we can't forget that. We love him."
For more information on DelFest including ticket availability visit DelFest.com.
