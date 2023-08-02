CUMBERLAND — The Queen City Creamery will soon be manufacturing its popular frozen custard in the McMullen Building on Baltimore Street.
The Creamery is the second business to lease space at the location, joining D’Atri’s Pasta and More, whose owners in June agreed to rent space at the site.
The McMullen Building, 138 Baltimore St., is owned by local businessmen Chris Hendershot and Garrett Eagan.
“It’s another example of a homegrown business looking to branch out,” said Eagan. “They are a success story and we are very happy to have them on Baltimore Street.”
“We are very excited to have them doing production at the McMullen Building,” said Hendershot. “They’ve had such a demand for more product and they needed a place to make it.”
The Creamery is currently located at 108 W. Harrison St. That location, which will remain open, has a deli in addition to selling frozen custard.
Rhiannon Brown, co-owner, said the time has come for additional manufacturing space.
“We are really out of space here,” Brown said. “We are busting at the seams.”
The Creamery will be gaining 1,500 square feet at the McMullen Building.
“Frozen Custard will go in the production space,” said Brown. “Currently, we are probably doing about 60 to 80 gallons (of frozen custard) a day at our store. We could double or possibly triple that with the new space.”
Hendershot and Eagan purchased the McMullen Building in 2020 and have overseen a $3 million renovation. The four-story building has 13 residential units and six business spaces, including three on the ground floor.
“D’Atri’s will be on the corner,” said Eagan. “Queen City Creamery will be on the inner side and there is still an opening in the middle between D’Atri’s and the Creamery.”
Brown said the time is right to expand.
“I was thinking about a year ago, we’ve really started to grow our wholesale and we’ve gotten into several convenience stores,” said Brown. “We do wholesaling to restaurants and resorts. We have The Hawk’s Nest (concession stand) at Rocky Gap and then we do the Frederick Keys.”
The Creamery operates two stands at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, the home of the Frederick Keys minor league baseball team.
In addition, the Creamery supplies custard to Jimmy Joys Log Cabin Inn and at BuddyLou’s restaurant, both in Hancock, as well as the Omni Bedford Springs Resort.
“So we have a lot of custard going out to a lot of places,” said Brown. “We are in six to seven convenience stores as well.”
Brown said the Creamery has about 200 flavors of custard.
“We market about 20 for retail,” she said. “Our most popular are the peanut butter Oreo and then probably our traditional (flavors) like cookies and cream, banana ... and anything peanut butter.”
Brown said she hopes to begin production in the McMullen Building in mid-September.
The downtown mall is in the midst of a $16 million renovation expected to be completed in early 2024.
According to Eagan, the McMullen Building is nearly totally rented for residential and commercial units with one space still available on the first floor.
“We recently completed the roof renovation with putting on a new rubber roof,” he said. “We are putting on solar panels shortly. Being such a big building, it will help knock down its carbon footprint.”
Constructed in 1912, the building was known for housing Woolworths and later the G.C. Murphy Co. department store in the 20th century.
“On the heels of getting D’Atri’s to come downtown on the corner, the Creamery is like another one of those local household names that has such a great reputation,” said Hendershot. “So to have them to be part of our building project, it was pretty much a no brainer. We will help them in any we can.”
