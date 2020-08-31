CUMBERLAND — Three Interstate 68 westbound ramps will be closed beginning Monday night for milling work in Cumberland starting at 10 p.m., the Maryland State Highway Administration said.
Crews will close and detour I-68 at the Willowbrook Road on-ramp, the Maryland Avenue on-ramp and the Maryland Avenue off-ramp until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The work is part of a $6 million safety and resurfacing project on I-68 from the Willowbrook Road bridge to the Crosstown bridge. The project, which includes adding an auxiliary lane on the Willowbrook Road ramp, is expected to be complete this fall, more than six months ahead of schedule. Crews will return by the end of the month for paving work.
