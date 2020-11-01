RAWLINGS — A Rawlings man was charged Saturday for setting a vacant mobile home on fire in the Blooming Fields Mobile Home Park, Maryland State Fire Marshals Office investigators said.
Derik Gene Sanders, 33, who reportedly lives next door to the property, faces charges of second-degree arson, home invasion, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property over $1,000, investigators said. He was being held without bond Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Firefighters from Rawlings, Cresaptown and other nearby fire departments were dispatched by the Allegany County 911 Center at about 11:15 a.m. and discovered the rear of the approximate 20- by 80-foot mobile home on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within 10 minutes. The home sustained extensive damage and was considered a complete loss.
Investigators were reportedly assisted by witnesses who observedly Sanders fleeing from the inside of the home moments after observing the fire.
If convicted, Sanders faces over 50-years' imprisonment and nearly $40,000 in fines, the Fire Marshals Office said.
