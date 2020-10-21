CUMBERLAND — City officials are making preparations for a $10,000 repair job to the George Washington’s Headquarters tourist attraction.
Located in Riverside Park at 38 Greene St., the headquarters is a log cabin construction. Officials say multiple areas on the structure are suffering from deterioration.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue a $5,000 grant from the Maryland Heritage Area’s Emergency Capital Fund. The city must also contribute a matching $5,000 to the project, bringing the total repair cost to $10,000.
Kathy McKinney, Cumberland’s community development director, offered details on the project at a recent City Council work session.
“The Daughters of the American Revolution were conducting tours when they could before COVID hit and they saw some conditions in the cabin that were starting to deteriorate,” said McKinney. “We also went to inspect things and saw a number of things that were concerning that were starting to happen with it.”
The cabin, which has undergone other restorations in the past, was originally constructed in 1921.
“Because we are in between funding rounds there is an option for emergency funding requests when the conditions warrant such a request,” said McKinney. “So this will be about a $10,000 project with which we could potentially receive $5,000 from the state.”
McKinney said an estimate was received from a Bedford, Pennsylvania, contractor who had done previous work on the cabin.
The wood shakes that make up the cabin’s roof are warping while the structure’s wall chinking is pulling away, according to McKinney.
Washington was thought to have occupied the cabin on two occasions.
The cabin was originally built by General Edward Braddock’s men, between 1755 and 1758, for then Colonel George Washington’s use during his service in the French and Indian War. He later returned and used it briefly in 1794, during his second term as president, in order to review the troops gathered to put down the Whiskey Rebellion. This site is notable, as it signifies Washington’s first military command.
The original cabin was located about two blocks away near 16 Washington St.
Morriss said there had been talk of moving the cabin to a lot owned by Allegany County at the corner of Prospect Square and Johnson Street. However, Morriss said he had not heard recently if those discussions are progressing.
City officials hope the restoration work can begin before the end of the year.
