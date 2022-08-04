CUMBERLAND — Reported opioid overdoses in Cumberland are down more than 50% in the first six months of 2022 when compared to the same time period last year, Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said.
Ternent gave an update on the opioid epidemic at a recent City Council work session. He said non-fatal opioid overdoses reported to police from January to June 2022 totaled 39, compared to 97 during the same period last year. Fatal overdoses fell from nine to six over the same period.
The reasons for the decrease, according to Ternent, are tighter restrictions on pain pill access, increased availability of naloxone, a medication available without prescription that rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and vigilant work by health care professionals and police.
"Our guys are still out there getting the drug dealers and doing what they need to," said Ternent. "We're making arrests."
Ternent said not all jurisdictions are keeping the pressure on. In Baltimore, a no-prosecution policy for low-level drug possession was instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ternent said, resulting in a dramatic decrease in arrests.
"They just kind of gave up, but our guys are still working," said Ternent.
Drug abuse in Cumberland has moved away from pain pills — such as oxycontin — and heroin.
"With our drug arrests ... it's all fentanyl," Ternent said. "All our deaths are (from) fentanyl. They might think they are buying heroin but it is just some fentanyl mixed in with some trash. Everything is fentanyl based."
Cumberland Police Lt. Andy Tichnell said drug dealers use a cutting agent with the fentanyl and sell it "pretty cheap."
"You hardly see heroin at all anymore," he said.
Narcotic pain pill abuse, a problem in prior years, has been on the decline.
"The pain pills have come down tremendously in my opinion," Tichnell said. "I run the property room and I see anytime the officers (confiscate) the drugs. It's few and far between as far as pills go anymore. Yes, we still get them, but nowhere near like we used to.
"The fentanyl and heroin is so easy to go get and it is so cheap so it's taken the place of the pills. The pills are still the gateway, but when they are not working anymore they need something a little more potent."
Tichnell said it has been a team effort in managing opioid abuse.
"We got several grants that focus on opioids through the Allegany County Health Department as well as the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network," he said. "We have a heroin coordinator, a grant coordinator and a crime analyst with the grants. We also partner with AHEC West (Maryland Area Health Education Center) and we do follow-ups.
"If someone overdoses we have a team within 48 hours that tries to contact that individual with a peer recovery specialist and offer them services and treatment ... provide them with Narcan (naloxone). If they are willing to go right then and there, we are willing to transport them to a facility."
Naloxone is available for free through AHEC West and the health department.
"I will tell you when we go on (the overdose calls) we can see there are Narcan capsules laying around; people voluntarily have the Narcan," Ternent said. "Our health department did a great job of pushing that out. We carry it and a lot of people out there have it."
Ternent said petty theft related to drugs continues to be a problem.
"Now the minor thefts associated with users trying to support their habits is still prevalent," he said. "Usually, users target family members first and they are less likely to take action or report the offense to police until it gets a bit out of control or they go after a third party then it may be brought to our attention."
Ternent said other drugs are trying to make a comeback.
"When we did a project where we took out some drug dealers, methamphetamine use started coming up," he said. "But we are not seeing the homegrown meth labs. It's the cartel stuff from Mexico."
Councilman Rock Cioni said the perception on the street is crime is out of control. However, Ternent said that crime is down in reality.
"We are down pretty significantly in crime right now. We are down in 28 of 39 different categories. The ones we are up, we are only up slightly," he said.
"The Allegany County Narcotics Task Force and law enforcement ... I can't say enough good things about," said Tichnell. "Between that and the treatment facilities that are available, it's making a difference. It's not just arresting your way out of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.