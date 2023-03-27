CUMBERLAND — Several residents who live near the Washington Street bridge expressed frustration Thursday over the lack of progress for replacing the damaged West Side span.
Discussion on the topic took place at the regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners at the county office complex on Kelly Road.
“We want to encourage this (bridge repair) stay a priority,” said Chris Stevens, president of the Washington Street Association. “We believe if we have a unified voice among the city, the county and our state and federal delegation that we could actually get something done for the bridge.”
Issues with the aging Washington Street bridge, which spans CSX Transportation rail lines, date back over 10 years.
In 2012 the two-lane span was reduced to one lane after structural issues were discovered. The bridge was closed in 2016 to all vehicular traffic when an inspection revealed further structural deficiencies.
Despite disputes over who actually owns the bridge, CSX made basic repairs and it was reopened to one-lane traffic in the fall 2016. However, the bridge suffered train strikes in August 2017 and June 2018. It was permanently closed after the 2017 strike.
“I want to remind everyone how critical the bridge is,” said Washington Street resident Chip English. “It is terribly important for the emergency vehicles to travel there. We need a one-lane bridge, 10 miles per hour ... we need something.”
“Washington Street is chopped in half now,” Stevens said, adding the lack of a bridge is impacting bus travel as well as fire department access.
Ideas for replacing the bridge have been floated among city and county engineers and elected officials for several years with no consensus. One idea everyone agrees won’t work would be removing the bridge and building a new approach requiring removal of properties or building retaining walls as high as 11 feet along the street.
Currently, the Washington Street bridge is not in compliance with CSX and federal guidelines since it is nearly four feet below current height requirements of roughly 22 feet.
“I think they should fix it at the existing height,” said Commissioner Dave Caporale. “The big contention was being able to put double stacks through and here it is six years have gone by and there is no sense of urgency; they are just trying to get out of paying for it. But we will do what we can to help.”
Members of the Washington Street Association favor a modular bridge style such as a span constructed in Oakland over CSX rail lines. “That style bridge is cheaper than many other design types,” said Stevens.
Three other aging bridges on the West Side, including spans on Cumberland, Fayette and Baltimore streets, are receiving funding with plans moving forward to replace or repair them. Stevens said that seeing those bridges being fixed, while the Washington Street bridge continues to deteriorate with no plan in place, adds to the frustration.
“Now is the time to ask for the funding because all these other bridges are being funded, but we keep kicking the can down the road because it’s complicated,” said Stevens. “If we had all the facts spelled out with the county engineer and the city engineer and find out what kind of bridge would work there, then present a unified voice to CSX we could get somewhere. We don’t believe CSX is that much of a villain.”
“I agree, I think it is downright ridiculous,” said Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. “I don’t know how you get through to any of these people. We’ve had our engineering staff involved, we’ve sent letters, we’ve asked for help and support and it’s the same old answer. They say we need a double stack bridge, but I agree with Dave, meanwhile six years has gone by where it could have been opened.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.