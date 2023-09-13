KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County residents offered input Tuesday on the possibility of adopting a tax levy to raise funds to upgrade and construct recreational parks in the area.
The Mineral County commissioners are asking residents if they would favor placing a 1% levy on real estate and personal property taxes on the ballot next year. Officials scheduled four public meetings to hear from constituents with the final two meetings taking place Tuesday at the county commission office on Armstrong Street in Keyser.
About a dozen citizens attended an afternoon session, with most in favor of the tax. Seven spoke for it and one against.
“I’m 100% in favor of putting a levy on the ballot,” county resident Tom Campbell told commissioners Charles “Dutch” Staggs, Roger Leatherman and Jerry Whisner and County Administrator Luke McKenzie. “I’m glad you are doing this.”
“We are asking for citizen input on every aspect of this,” said Whisner, “on the proposed projects and what you’d like to see with this in our county.”
The plan would include acquiring land for a new park in the north end of the county that would include a walking track, pavilions, playground, bathrooms, dog park, splash pad and space for pickleball, basketball and sand volleyball. In addition, similar improvements would be made to Larenim Park in the Burlington area, including land preparation to install the amenities.
Ben Wolford, a physical therapist, spoke in favor of the levy.
“Mental health is a big topic right now because of COVID and what went on,” he said. “Exercise is an answer to that. I encourage that. Fifteen minutes a day of walking or running will decrease depression by 26%. It’s for a reason. Not for just one person, but for everyone.”
Whisner said, on average, a 1% tax levy would increase resident real estate taxes $47.25 per year and personal property $33.33. If the commission selects a 0.05% levy, it would increase real estate taxes by $23.63 and the personal property tax $16.64.”
“I’m here 100% to support this parks levy,” said Tom Denne. “I’m happy as a older person to have that added to my taxes. There are so many things that could be further developed around here.”
Officials said if the citizens show no interest in the parks levy they will not place it on the 2024 ballot.
McKenzie said grants for recreational parks are scarce and the levy could potentially raise an estimated $350,000 annually.
Gerald Dicken spoke against the levy, saying that the increase in taxes would be a burden on older people on a fixed income.
Donnie Ashby spoke in favor of the parks levy.
“I’m in support of this,” said Ashby. “There is nothing here for the children. We are losing kids out of the state of West Virginia like crazy and it’s not just our county. We need to have more opportunities for our children.”
Some speakers asked for amenities such as walking/bicycling trails and kayak and canoe access points to the North Branch of the Potomac River.
Jennifer Dean said she was for the levy, but warned it should not negatively impact other levies currently in place.
“Our levies don’t get overwhelming approval,” she said. “Do you think adding another levy could hurt our fire levy?”
Whisner said there are currently three levies in place, one each for the school system, fire departments and emergency medical services. “We can’t do without those levies, so that is something we will consider,” said Whisner.
The county commissioners are not expected to vote on placing the parks levy on the 2024 ballot until next month.
