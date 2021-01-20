CUMBERLAND — Federal lawmakers and local residents agreed Wednesday that the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States offered renewed hope for a divided nation.
"It's a new dawn, a new era,” U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), whose 6th Congressional District includes Allegany and Garrett counties, said via phone. "It was very inspiring. It was much like that of Abraham Lincoln, which Joe Biden compared it to, with all the national strife like we saw on Jan. 6.
"What struck me was the continuous, relentless call for unity by President Biden and how he stressed civility.”
Cumberland resident Timothy Yarnall Sr. said many people don’t understand that the United States is a “beacon of hope for democracy” in a world of many differences.
"Many of the smaller countries couldn’t defend themselves and rely on us,” he said. "We as Americans have a bigger role than most realize.”
In November, Delanie Blubaugh of LaVale, a 20-year-old political science student at Frostburg State University, voted in her first election. On Wednesday, she said she was excited to see the country’s first female vice president, Kamala Harris.
“… it was also an election that I knew had a lot at stake for our democracy. … I hope in the coming years we can see a reunification of our nation. It will be wonderful to have Biden in the office to lead us through the darkest but hopefully final days of this pandemic.”
Tifani Fisher, Allegany County NAACP president, said the event provided true representation of America.
"I feel like a ton of bricks have been lifted off of us, because the security measures all worked and we were able to have that peaceful moment that our nation needed. Looking at the diversity that was in that group was a true representation of what America should be. Seeing people of all walks of life, that was a wonderful sense of joy in my heart. The words from President Biden speaking towards unity is something we haven't heard come out of that office for awhile."
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said the inauguration offered “hope for a brighter future” and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said “America is renewed and refreshed” by new leadership.
