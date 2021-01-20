CUMBERLAND — Citizens across the region were reacting Wednesday to the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as vice president.
The Times-News reached out to area citizens who responded by phone, social media as well as email.
Timothy Yarnall Sr. of Cumberland wrote: "I feel renewed hope for our country and the free world. What many don't understand is the United States is a beckon of hope for democracy in a world of many differences; they look to us for guidance, support and friendship. Many of the smaller countries couldn’t defend themselves and rely on us. We as Americans have a bigger role then most realize. God bless America."
Delanie Blubaugh, of LaVale is a student at Frostburg State University, she said: "It was a remarkable and especially momentous day. As a 20-year-old political science student this is my first presidential election where I was able to vote. But it was also an election that I knew had a lot at stake for our democracy. I am so excited to see our first female vice president in our country. I hope in the coming years we can see a reunification of our nation. It will be wonderful to have Biden in the office to lead us through the darkest but hopefully final days of this pandemic."
Betsy Schwab, Cumberland, said: "I'm thrilled I'm so pleased that civility has returned. I am thrilled and ecstatic to have a female vice president. I think the inaugural ceremony reflected the United States and the makeup of the United States."
Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade wrote: "I wish president Biden well and I hope the country does well."
Tiffany Fisher, president of the Allegany County NAACP, said: "I feel like a ton of bricks have been lifted off of us, because the security measurers all worked and we were able to have that peaceful moment that our nation needed. Looking at the diversity that was in that group was a true representation of what America should be. Seeing people of all walks of life, that was a wonderful sense of joy in my heart. The words from President Biden speaking towards unity is something we haven't heard come out of that office for awhile. The beautiful young woman's (Amanda Gorman) poem touched my soul. Watching the crowd respond to it; it was a good day."
Former Cumberland Mayor Brian Grim wrote: "Given what our nation is going through President Biden steady hand of experience and words of optimism and bold leadership and unity is exactly what we all needed to hear. His dedication to end this uncivil war is a call for all of us to work together again. Diversity and public health must not be treated as political issues in 2021 or ever again."
Doris Brady of Cumberland wrote: "It was not a normal inauguration due to the threat of further violence, but also because of the pandemic that continues to claim the lives of Americans. But it turned out to be a wonderful and flawless inauguration, filled with patriotic songs, soaring speeches, solemn prayers and outstanding poetry. It struck the exact right tone for our country that needed to see the seamless transfer of power from one administration to the new duly elected president."
Bill Neil, of Frostburg, said: "I thought Biden gave a good speech. It was very much in character ... the healer and chief. I think that was very helpful right now. I thought it was very dignified and very moving. But we do need policies that heal the division. I have watched with a great degree of foreboding the decay of the institutions that make democracy work. We do need to address this with real policy."
Bob Spear, Swanton: "It was fantastic and for Kamala Harris, we now have not have a woman, who is of black and South Asian background. It was positive and uplifting. You got a feeling from this whole ceremony beginning to end that perhaps, maybe we can get back to arguing about policies and not being about personal nature and animosity and questioning your patriotism. You get so tired of it and its the same stuff. Lets argue about whether we should have Medicare for all, or about the borders, and things. We can argue about policy with assuming the other guy is the devil."
