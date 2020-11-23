CUMBERLAND — When City Administrator Jeff Rhodes retires from his post in the spring, it will bring to a close a 23-year career with the city of Cumberland.
Rhodes, 62, announced his plans to retire during a recent meeting of the mayor and City Council. His last day will be June 1, which coincides with the end of his latest four-year contract.
Rhodes began working for the city as director of community development in 1997, but his story goes back much further.
“The first job I ever had, I was the city administrator at Keyser, West Virginia,” Rhodes said. “I am from Keyser and I was their first city administrator.”
Rhodes’ journey to Cumberland City Hall included a stint as city manager in Grafton, West Virginia, before becoming city administrator for Frostburg.
“I was the second city administrator there,” said Rhodes. “After Frostburg, I went into the private sector for 10 years working in management at Westvaco and the Automated Packaging System. But I wanted to get back into the public sector and be a city administrator again.
“The city of Cumberland had an opening so I came back as the director of community development. Then they promoted me to director of administrative services and then I became city administrator when Jeff Repp left in 2011.”
Rhodes said the most gratifying part about being Cumberland’s administrator is the responsibility that comes with it.
“When you end up in a position like this you are entrusted with a lot of responsibility,” he said. “Our budget is roughly $40 million a year. You’re the public steward and the biggest thing for me was to have the honor and that trust. It doesn’t mean everyone is going to agree with you all the time, but you are entrusted to make those decisions.”
Rhodes said despite economic challenges, city services and infrastructure have been maintained over the last decade.
“The city of Cumberland has not had a lot of big problems,” he said. “We have challenges, yes, but we kept on them. When I came in we were $2 million in the hole in the general fund. Now we are up close to $3 million.”
Rhodes said things were dire early on.
“I remember, there was a particular payroll in that first year (2012) where we didn’t have enough money to pay people,” he said. “We couldn’t pay everyone and we were going to be short. I called a large company (a city vendor) who agreed to allow us not to make a payment and not pay a current invoice we had so we could make payroll. They agreed as long as we could catch up next time. We did that and we never looked back.
“Most people didn’t know it was that bad. It was a good thing because enough of us were losing sleep over it. But now we have ample assets in the bank and our fund balance is approaching $3 million. Standard & Poor’s gives us an A rating with a stable outlook. That is important when you go to borrow money.”
Rhodes said the city has maintained during the financial recovery.
“While we built the fund balance up we invested in infrastructure. We have paved more streets in the last 10 years than in a long time. We have invested in our police cars and other vehicles. We were able to keep moving forward on things like that while we restored the fund balance. I was pleased with that.”
Rhodes said the time was right to retire.
“The national average stay for people in these positions is seven years,” he said. “The reason is, during that seven years period in most cases everyone who hired you is gone. That is true in my case. Everyone who hired me going back to Brian Grim, Butch Hendershot, Nick Scarpelli, Dave Kauffman and Mary Beth Pirolozzi, they are out of office. So you continue on to the next administration.
“So 10 years has been a pretty good ride and I’m proud of that.”
Rhodes said he doesn’t plan to take it easy. He said his family will remain in Cumberland.
“We will travel but we will stay put. I don’t think I’m ready to totally retire,” he said. “I hope to help some communities on an interim basis. I have some friends who do that. Where a town will call and they are in between city managers and they want help with the recruiting process and you go in for three or four months and then go back into retirement. So I plan to still work. It will be that or something may catch my interest.
“But I wanted to give them six months’ notice because it can be a lengthy process.”
Mayor Ray Morriss said finding Rhodes’ replacement will be similar to the city’s chief of police search.
“We will look for someone with experience in city management or being a department head,” he said. “It takes a very experienced person to step into being a city administrator. We will make the search as wide as necessary so we get the right people applying.”
Morriss thanked Rhodes for his service.
“I appreciate everything Jeff has done during my time as mayor. He has been a tremendous help and his record shows that. When he came the city was in a dire financial situation and he has really led us out of that into a situation where we are sitting very well now. I really wish him the best in the future for whatever he chooses to do.”
Rhodes added, “I’m optimistic for the city. The challenge is always to make the right decision and move in the right direction. It’s a beautiful place and good place to live and has a lot to offer. You don’t have to cross four lanes of traffic to get where you’re going.
“Our police and fire department .... the men and women in that department are terrific. We have great services. If you call for the police or ambulance or fire truck, you can look at your watch and you know they’re going to be there. Those services represent a value.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.