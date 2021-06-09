RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Challenger Bill Shepherd defeated Ridgeley Mayor Mark Jones in Tuesday’s town election.
According to complete but unofficial results, Shepherd received 57 votes and 37 were cast for Jones, who was seeking a second term.
In the town council race, incumbents Duke Lantz, Nickolas Imes and Jim Twigg secured reelection. Bobby Lambert and Butch Hawse were also elected.
Lantz led all vote-getters with 66, followed by Lambert, 65; McFarland, 64; Hawse, 59; Imes, 42; and Twigg, 35.
