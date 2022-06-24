Maryland lawmakers expanded abortion access this year by ending a restriction that only physicians can provide them and requiring most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost.
The new law, which enables nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide abortions with training, is set to take effect July 1. However, $3.5 million in state funding to provide training isn’t mandated until fiscal year 2024.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has indicated he will not approve the money sooner. Some nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants already have received training on medication abortion and will be able to provide those services starting next month.
The legislature overrode Hogan’s veto of the bill in April.
The right to abortion is protected under Maryland law as legislation was approved in 1991 to protect abortion rights if the Supreme Court should ever restrict access. Voters approved the right in 1992 with 62% of the vote. Maryland law prohibits restrictions on abortion prior to viability and the state does not have a gestational limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.