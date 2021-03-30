CUMBERLAND — When Jacob Ritchie and Mason Reed didn’t see what they liked prior to a free kick in the first half, all it took was a nod of the head to change the play that resulted in a goal.
Ritchie found the back of the net twice — once in each half — as the Miners shut out Allegany, 2-0, on Monday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“In the first half, they audible a call,” Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said of Ritchie and Reed. “They see an opening on a short play, Ritchie makes that call — they’ve got a little signal between the two of them. That’s just game sense — understanding the game and seeing what the defense is going to give us, and they took advantage of that and found an opening and got a goal.”
The goal came at the 20:06 mark when the Miners received a free kick just outside the box on the right side. Reed stood over the ball to take the kick, playing it low to Ritchie who burst out in front of a cluster of players at the top of the penalty area before firing a rocket into the back of the net for the opening goal.
“It’s very important,” Ritchie said of his rapport with Reed. “We spend a lot of time together outside soccer. We always communicate. We go to the gym and everything.
“You can’t give away what you’re doing, so you’ve got to give a little head nod — he knows what’s up, I know what’s up, so we’re always on the same page.”
The Campers nearly equalized just over a minute later when Eli Wallace found the ball at his feet at the top of the box, firing a shot wide at the far post.
Much of the second 20 minutes of the opening half belonged to Allegany, whose work in the midfield had a tired Mountain Ridge team on its heels and waiting for the halftime whistle to sound.
“The fitness is not where it needs to be and it’s not going to be in this shortened spring season,” said Nightengale. “Our fitness is always our foundation. We haven’t been able to establish that with our numbers. Historically … we’ve got 18 to 24 kids on a team. We’re dealing with 14 kids here tonight, so we’re trying to run kids in, keep them fresh and they’re doing a great job.
“Our first half, we felt like … we were running in quicksand. I don’t know what was going on, but we were just toasted. We recovered after halftime and looked like we were better in the second half, so that’s a positive.”
Ritchie doubled the Miners’ lead at 27:38 in the second half when the Miners pounced on a misplaced Campers pass out of the defense, and Walker Barclay found Ritchie all alone behind the Alco back line. Ritchie faked a shot and took a touch past the onrushing goalkeeper for a tap-in into the open goal.
“Number one was we finished,” Nightengale said of the difference from Monday night’s performance after losing 1-0 to Fort Hill last week. “We executed better on our set pieces. We were able to string some passes together and finish. In the first half, Allegany was slicing our midfield to pieces.
“At halftime, the three coaches talked about different things that we were going to do to limit their touches in the midfield, and I feel like that really solidified the midfield in the second half. It created opportunities for us, we anticipated passes, stepped into passing lanes and capitalized on a couple of Allegany’s mistakes to make the plays. Ritchie makes a great play, the keeper comes out hard, he just sidesteps him and touches it into the back of the net — that’s a great play.”
Allegany’s best chance of the game came with just under 18 minutes left on a free kick down the left side 28 yards from goal. Nathaniel Klemm served the ball into the box, finding Wallace leaping above a pack of defenders to head the ball off the crossbar. The Mountain Ridge defense cleared it and kept its shutout intact.
“It wasn’t good,” Allegany head coach Mark Lechliter said. “It wasn’t good at all. There’s really nothing else to say other than that.
“It just seemed like the kids were tired, they didn’t want to be here, no one stepped up and … they looked flat. That’s the biggest difference. We came into the Fort Hill game with some intensity and it was like we were excited to be there. Tonight we just came in, we were flat and no one stepped up to be a leader.”
Mountain Ridge led in shot attempts (10-6), shots on goal (4-3) and corner kicks (4-1). Miners goalkeeper Eathan Ashenfelter stopped all three shots he faced for the shutout. For Allegany, Ryder Bernard had a pair of saves and Peyton Thomassy didn’t face a shot after he entered the game to play goalie.
Allegany’s game against Fort Hill, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been rescheduled to Monday, April 12. The Campers travel to Mountain Ridge on Thursday, April 8.
The Miners close out their season next week as defending state champions, hosting Fort Hill on Tuesday before the rematch with Allegany.
“It does stink overall that we only get four games,” Ritchie said. “But, like coach says every day, make the most of it because you never know when it’s going to stop.”
