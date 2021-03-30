CUMBERLAND — Plans for a proposed river park behind Canal Place could be eligible for mitigation credits to help finance the development of the site, according to a project consultant.
Local officials have been working on plans to install a whitewater river park on the Potomac River with walking trails, kayak and canoe docks, parking spaces and a spectator viewing area. An update on the project was given Tuesday during a meeting of the Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority board.
William Atkinson, of the Maryland Department of Planning, is a consultant for the project. He said that Water Land Solutions, a private company that oversees large wetlands restoration projects, is studying the possibility of accessing $12 million to $15 million in financing through bankable mitigation credits.
If the project can get off the ground, Atkinson said, WLS could oversee the basic restoration of the area, including the partial removal of the industrial dam below the Blue Bridge spanning the site. With the location tied into a flood control system, WLS would also work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to navigate the permitting process.
“They want to take this project on ... removing the dam and putting in some of the aspects of the water park as a river mitigation project,” said Atkinson. “But, in order to do that they need to have some type guarantees. They would need to work with mitigation credits.”
The credits are designed to offset environmental loss around waterways through a banking system of credits to finance preservation and restoration of wetland sites.
“They work similar to carbon credits,” said Atkinson. “Basically, they will restore the river back to its original state and in doing that they get credits from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Maryland Department of the Environment for restoring the river. They in turn sell those credits within a service area back to whatever agency may need them when they come across an area where credits are available.”
Dee Dee Ritchie, executive director for Canal Place, is cautiously optimistic.
“It could save us so much time and money and effort,” she said. “WLS would hire the developer to go in and remove the dam and they would take care of the project for several years.”
Another key to facilitating the system is to extend the service area that Cumberland is in.
“The Maryland Department of Transportation could purchase the credits to help facilitate the project,” said Atkinson. “But, they are required to purchase the credits from institutions who have banked credits in that service area.”
Ritchie said, “If we get the project area extended down east, it sounds like it would be a good time for WLS to take on the project. WLS is currently seeking approval from its investors. If it comes together is could be a game changer.”
Ritchie said she spoke to officials in Dayton, Ohio, who saw the changes that came with the installation of the RiverScape recreational facility area on the Miami River.
“They said it has brought in so many people,” said Ritchie. “It has been a big help for the businesses that are located there.”
Atkinson said the effort can take many months, but WLS has already spent money studying the project.
“Once we hear from them, hopefully we will be able to start moving forward with the project and they will then spend all their own money to get through the permit process, and to take the dam out and start restoring the river and put in riparian areas.
“They will put in some of the rocks and some of the parts of the water park project but they won’t be able to do the trails or the boat ramps. That is something we think we can handle with state grants and private fundraising. But, they will get us the majority of the way to having a river park.”
