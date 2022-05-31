CUMBERLAND — Advocates for a proposed River Park project at Canal Place may have to seek other sources of funding if federal and state environmental conditions are not met, according to officials.
A meeting of the Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority was held Tuesday with Dee Dee Ritchie, Canal Place executive director, providing an update on the River Park. The proposed $20 million project includes installing a moderate whitewater course on the Potomac River behind Canal Place along with docks for canoes and kayaks and walking trails.
A key feature of the project would include removing the dam beneath the Blue Bridge linking Cumberland and Ridgeley, West Virginia.
The organization that would oversee the dam removal, sediment mitigation and financing of the project is Water and Land Solutions, LLC based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Ritchie said the problem centers around the level of impact the project would have on the Potomac River's health.
"We had our (most recent) meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers and Maryland Department of Environment to try to justify the service area for the River Park (extending) from the Allegany County Fairgrounds all the way down to the Chesapeake Bay," Ritchie said. "The problem is there is not enough ecological justification to allow for that large of a service area."
Ritchie said officials have "one last shot" at providing ecological justification at a June 7 meeting. "That will be the last time we talk about it to them. Obviously we are hoping for good news," Ritchie said. "But the problem seems to be any work, for example the removal of the dam and any sediment cleanup behind that dam, won't have a large enough impact to affect the area downstream. They are suggesting a smaller service area. But, with a smaller service area, it's not enough financial investment for Land and Water Solutions to put in their own money and take down the dam and take care of the project."
Ritchie said a final decision should come a few weeks after the June 7 meeting with state and federal officials.
The project did receive good news from Robin Summerfield, field representative for Sen. Ben Cardin. Summerfield said federal funds will be sought for the trails portion of the project.
"Dee Dee (Ritchie) did submit two earmark requests to our office in the amount $6 million each," Summerfield said. "One for the North Branch water trail and one for the River Park connecting trail. The delegation will be submitting both of those requests to the transportation housing and urban development committee, and we hope to get that passed in time for the start for fiscal 2023."
Ritchie said those federal funds could help keep the project viable.
Summerfield said, "We are very excited about this project and the potential synergy with the rewatered canal."
According to Summerfield, engineering work by the Army Corps of Engineers continues to move forward for a rewatered canal attraction. Separate from the River Park, the proposed canal rewatering would be south of Canal Place along the original path of the C&O Canal Towpath.
Also at Tuesday's Canal Place meeting, Anthony Bates, partnership coordinator for the C&O Canal National Historic Park based in Williamsport, announced the Park Visitors Center in Cumberland, located on the ground floor level of the Western Maryland Railway Station, will remain closed.
"Unfortunately, we are very sad to hear that our partnership with Allegany County Tourism, they are no longer working with us managing the service area in Cumberland," Bates said. "We are still very committed to having a visitors center in Cumberland. We just don't have the staff capacity to keep all of our centers open.
"Our staff is working hard to fill the position with a ranger for (Cumberland). But on some good news it does open an opportunity for additional partnerships. So we are willing to partner with anyone who might be helping to manage that facility."
