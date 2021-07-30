CUMBERLAND — The Constitution Park Amphitheater will be the setting for a rock music concert Saturday evening that will benefit the Western Maryland Food Bank.
Rock N Ribs in the Park, a free event presented by Hypeman, Inc., will feature three bands. The concert will run from 6 to 10:30 p.m. with Promising Leith and Taylor Hill opening for headliner So Low.
Lost Mountain BBQ and other vendors will provide food and beverages.
“The event will include snow cones, soda, face painting, sand art for kids and a cruise featuring classic cars and motorcycles,” said Jeff Hedrick of Hypeman, Inc. “Constitution Park is a gem. We want to bring more activities to that location. It is a beautiful venue which is underutilized and we want to show it off.”
Hedrick said the food bank has been hit hard by the pandemic with demand increasing by 60% at its peak.
“They serve hundreds of families and this is a way of helping them out,” said Hedrick.
Western Maryland Distributors will sell beer including Miller Lite, Sierra Nevada and Old German.
“This is the first time in park history that beer has been sold in the park,” said Hedrick. “We are having the Old German as a nostalgic way of remembering the beer made here. We are excited about this entire event and want people to come out and enjoy themselves.”
The event is sponsored by Grow West MD of Cumberland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.