ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap Casino Resort, located at 16701 Lakeview Road NE in Rocky Gap State Park, has announced two new upscale concepts, Lakeside Grille and Lakeside Lounge, coming this spring.
The new 4,000-square-foot Lakeside Grille, with views overlooking the park and Lake Habeeb, will replace Lakeside Restaurant as Rocky Gap’s premier, upscale steakhouse.
Lakeside Grille’s menu, curated by Golden Entertainment Corporate Executive Chef Bradley Manchester, Executive Chef Bradley Reynolds and Senior Sous Chef Dustin Coldsmith, will feature USDA Prime selections including local and regional steaks, chops and seafood.
Signature menu items will include an Oscar-style filet served with Maryland crab; calamari fries, prepared with sweet soy, spicy yuzu aioli, crushed peanuts and togarashi and Rocky Gap’s popular Maryland crab cakes.
“Whether you’re finishing up a round of golf or getting away for date night, Lakeside Grille will be the place to be when visiting Rocky Gap,” said Skylar Dice, vice president and general manager of Rocky Gap Casino Resort. “We have upped our game in size and cuisine but one thing that will stay the same is the fantastic lake views we can never get enough of.”
Offering nearly double the size in capacity, Lakeside Grille will accommodate up to 150 guests and will be adjacent in location to the new Lakeside Lounge. The lounge, the resort’s rebranded upscale bar, will offer a social setting for indoor and outdoor seating and will be nearly 2,000-square-feet. Lakeside Grille’s full menu will be available for dining at Lakeside Lounge.
As part of Golden Entertainment, Inc., Rocky Gap Casino adheres to the company’s “Golden Commitment” to the health and safety to guests and team members. A full outline of the company’s Golden Commitment is available at www.goldenent.com/commitment.
