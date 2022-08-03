CUMBERLAND, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the annual Appalachian Regional Commission conference will take place at Rocky Gap Casino Resort from Oct. 17-19.
The event will bring together governors from the 13 states that fall in the Appalachian Mountain region as well as a special appearance from Baltimore Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. The theme of this year’s conference is “One Appalachia: Connection & Collaboration.” The event will highlight how ARC’s 423 counties collaborate to bring each of the commission’s strategic investments to life.
Hogan was selected in January to serve as the commission’s co-chair for 2022. Maryland has three counties in Appalachia: Allegany, Garrett and Washington.
“We are excited to host this year’s ARC Annual Conference in Western Maryland, which presents an incredible opportunity for all of our regional partners to continue working together to advance economic growth,” Hogan said via press release. “I look forward to engaging with fellow governors on new ways to bring opportunity and prosperity to the over 26 million Americans living in the Appalachian region.”
The conference will feature partners from across the region who work to strengthen Appalachia by creating workforce development, growing sectors like outdoor recreation, developing entrepreneurs and building leadership.
“What a great opportunity for ARC to come to our region,” said Del. Mike McKay. “We are looking forward to having 13 governors in Allegany County. We will make sure people get to see all that Western Maryland has to offer. The whole of Allegany County will be showcased, not just Rocky Gap.”
McKay said that ARC has been instrumental in funding the development of a modern four-lane north-south highway in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Pennsylvania utilizing U.S. Route 219.
“The north-south corridor, that is where a lot of the funding is coming from. I don’t think it could move forward without ARC,” said McKay. “If we are going to become a regional powerhouse like Hagerstown, we need a north-south corridor. So that is in the process. It’s an example of what ARC can do.
“ARC has done a variety of projects through the years and has been superb for us. Although we only have three counties that the money can be spent, there have been billions of dollars invested across all 13 states.”
Conference highlights are expected to include a fireside chat between Hogan and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ripken. In addition, mobile workshops will be held highlighting Maryland’s cross-sector and cross-boundary partnerships that have led to growth in workforce development, homegrown businesses and tourism.
A special plenary presentation from the Central Appalachian Network will be included and will highlight ways multi-state partnerships can drive economic growth in Appalachia.
“We’re excited to bring together our federal, state, and local partners in Western Maryland to continue our momentum in expanding economic growth throughout Appalachia,” said ARC federal co-chair Gayle Manchin. “ARC knows that the key to creating transformational changes in our region is collaboration, and we look forward to bridging relationships and sharing ideas in Flintstone. It’s an incredible time for our region, and we’re eager to make the most of the possibilities before us.”
